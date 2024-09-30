Climate change-induced heavy rainfall within a few hours a cause of concern, says Stalin

The average rainfall during the northeast monsoon over the entire period was being received within a few days in the recent times and in some cases, within a span of few hours, due to climate change, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

“It is important to face this situation. People are affected by this,” Mr. Stalin said, while reviewing the monsoon preparedness with Ministers and senior officials.

Tamil Nadu usually receives rains during the southwest and the northeast monsoon season and the State normally receives maximum rain during the northeast monsoon season between October and December.

Such heavy rainfall received within a few days or in some cases a few hours, “severely affected” infrastructure, supply of essentials and basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, electricity, among others, Mr. Stalin pointed out. He also recalled the large-scale destruction caused by such rains in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi districts, among others, during the northeast monsoon last year.

Recalling the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the State government in facing the situation, Mr. Stalin said normalcy resumed soon in these districts due to these efforts by all Ministers and officials who were on the ground involved in relief operations.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was preparing for such possibilities this year too. He underlined the significance of dissemination of weather predictions and alerts to the general public, management of waterbodies, mobilising relief materials among others on time, among others.

Street-wise flood alert system in Chennai

Mr. Stalin referred to the launching of TN-Alert, a mobile-based app for sharing information among various stakeholders to help in such extreme weather situations.

“In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a street-wise, ward-wise and zone-wise flood alert system has been established in Greater Chennai Corporation,” Mr. Stalin said. District administration was to prioritise senior citizens, pregnant and lactating women, differently-abled, among others, while undertaking rescue and relief operations.

