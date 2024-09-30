GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Climate change-induced heavy rainfall within a few hours a cause of concern, says Stalin

Such heavy rainfall severely affected infrastructure, supply of essentials and basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, electricity, among others, says the Chief Minister

Published - September 30, 2024 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviews the monsoon preparedness with Ministers and senior officials on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reviews the monsoon preparedness with Ministers and senior officials on Monday.

The average rainfall during the northeast monsoon over the entire period was being received within a few days in the recent times and in some cases, within a span of few hours, due to climate change, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

“It is important to face this situation. People are affected by this,” Mr. Stalin said, while reviewing the monsoon preparedness with Ministers and senior officials.

Tamil Nadu usually receives rains during the southwest and the northeast monsoon season and the State normally receives maximum rain during the northeast monsoon season between October and December.

Such heavy rainfall received within a few days or in some cases a few hours, “severely affected” infrastructure, supply of essentials and basic amenities such as drinking water, roads, electricity, among others, Mr. Stalin pointed out. He also recalled the large-scale destruction caused by such rains in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi districts, among others, during the northeast monsoon last year.

Recalling the comprehensive efforts undertaken by the State government in facing the situation, Mr. Stalin said normalcy resumed soon in these districts due to these efforts by all Ministers and officials who were on the ground involved in relief operations.

The Chief Minister said that the State government was preparing for such possibilities this year too. He underlined the significance of dissemination of weather predictions and alerts to the general public, management of waterbodies, mobilising relief materials among others on time, among others.

Street-wise flood alert system in Chennai

Mr. Stalin referred to the launching of TN-Alert, a mobile-based app for sharing information among various stakeholders to help in such extreme weather situations.

“In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, a street-wise, ward-wise and zone-wise flood alert system has been established in Greater Chennai Corporation,” Mr. Stalin said. District administration was to prioritise senior citizens, pregnant and lactating women, differently-abled, among others, while undertaking rescue and relief operations.

Published - September 30, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.