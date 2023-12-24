Cleaning Chennai a Herculean task

December 24, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation had in its City Disaster Management Perspective Plan mentioned that solid waste management after the 2015 floods was the most challenging task. But, after the recent floods inflicted on the city by cyclone Michuang, the civic body has been confronted by a greater challenge in cleaning water bodies and their banks, particularly in Ennore and Manali, that have been affected by oil spill.

From December 6 to December 23, conservancy workers collected 1,38,998 tonnes of waste from all 15 zones.

After segregation, the waste collected by over 20,000 conservancy workers were sent to two landfill sites: Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.

On December 11, since the Perungudi dumpyard suffered inundation and was undergoing works, several waste collection vehicles awaited to dump the garbage in the transfer station in Pulianthope.

The same day, Greater Corporation Commissioner (GCC) J. Radhakrishnan said: “We have taken into consideration people’s suggestions to improve this transfer station and control the spread of smell close to Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.”

On December 15, following the damage caused by the cyclone, 30 battery-operated vehicles (BOV) for garbage collection worth ₹75 lakh were deployed for use on behalf of Urbaser Sumeet.

Further, to alleviate the burden on workers, the GCC urged residents of Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones to utilise a toll-free — 18005712069 — number for the disposal of items such as mattresses and pillows, discouraging open dumping.

