Clean-up drive organised at Emapper lake in Kallakurichi

Published - August 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kuyili (Hope for Birds), a non-governmental organisation, in association with Kallakurichi Municipality on Tuesday, organised a clean-up drive at the Emapper lake in Kallakurichi, as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

About 175 kg of waste, including plastic, debris and glass bottles was collected from the lake’s banks. The clean-up drive was conducted with the aim of restoring the natural beauty of the Emapper lake and to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

According to Keerthi Selvaraj, founder of Kuyili, plastic waste in particular, poses a grave threat to our environment. It is well-documented that plastic can take anywhere from 450 years to even 1,000 years to decompose, depending on the type and environmental conditions.

The clean-up drive is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and protecting local ecosystems, especially birds, besides developing a sense of environmental stewardship, among students and the public.

