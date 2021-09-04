Classes for NCLP students

Salem

04 September 2021 05:59 IST

Students under the care of National Child Labour Project have been arranged classes through Kalvi TV.

According to a release, the sessions would be aired from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. from Monday to Fridays.

According to officials, 310 students between Classes I and V would attend the classes through the channel and arrangements have been made at 15 centres in the district an

Students who lack digital devices to attend these classes could visit the centres, officials said.