June 21, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Arts and Science colleges will begin classes for first year students on July 3.

The Higher Education Department has said that counselling would be conducted for eligible candidates until June 30. There are 1,07,299 seats in 163 colleges for which counselling is being conducted at present.

So far, 75,811 candidates have been admitted. The rule of reservation would be followed for admission to the rest of the seats, the department added in a release.