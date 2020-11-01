Classes 9-12, colleges to reopen in T.N. on Nov. 16

Cinemas to open with 50% capacity

While extending the lockdown in Tamil Nadu until the midnight of November 30, the government on Saturday announced further relaxations. It announced the reopening of schools (from Class 9 to Class 12), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions from November 16.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the reopening of cinemas, including multiplex and cinema halls in the shopping complexes, with 50% of the capacity from November 10.

He also gave the go-ahead for the operation of suburban trains.

The Chief Minister said that based on the consultations with medical and public health experts, it was decided to extend the lockdown till November 30. “But the government has decided to further relax the lockdown regulations (except in containment zones) to give a fillip to the economy. The educational institutions are allowed to function with standing rules and instructions from November 16,” he said in a release.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced the opening of all hostels in schools and colleges for students and other employees from November 16. He said the effective treatment offered by government doctors had brought the infection rate in the State down to less than 7.30% and in the last seven days, less than 3,000 people had been infected a day. “The number of persons being treated has come down to 25,000 from 50,000,” he said.

As per the announcement, the wholesale fruit market at Koyambedu will function from November 2 and retail sale of fruit and vegetables will open in three phases from November 16.

The shooting of films and teleserials can begin with the participation of a maximum of 150 persons. Outsiders are not allowed to watch the shooting. Entertainment and amusement parks, big halls, auditoriums, biological parks and museums can function from November 10 with standing instructions. A maximum of 100 persons can attend marriages and funerals, religious gatherings, social, political, and recreational events and education-related programmes from November 16.

Earlier gyms were permitted to allow persons below the age of 50; from November 1, the rule has been further relaxed to allow those up to 60 years of age. In the containment zones, however, there will be no relaxation in the regulations. The lockdown will continue for swimming pools, beaches, tourist spots and other places where people gather in large numbers.

Flight services will continue only on the routes allowed by the Union Home Ministry, and there will be no international flight services. E-registration will be followed for those who visit Tamil Nadu from other States, except Puducherry. It will continue in the case of tourists spots such as Udagamandalam, Kodaikanal and Yercaud.