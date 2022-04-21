Class XII student threatens teacher in government school near Ambur

The video of the student threatening to hit the teacher went viral on social media. The boy has been asked to give a written apology

Gayathri Subramani, RDO, Vaniyambadi, conducting an inquiry at the Government Higher Secondary School in Madhanur near Ambur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The video of the student threatening to hit the teacher went viral on social media. The boy has been asked to give a written apology

A Plus Two student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Madhanur, a town panchayat near Ambur in Tirupattur district, has been told to give a written apology to the botany teacher on Thursday for abusing and threatening him a few days ago.

School Education officials said that V. Sanjay Gandhi, who teaches botany, saw the student idling away his time in the classroom and asked him if he had submitted the science record note book as the practical exams were only a few days away.

The student got agitated and started to abuse the teacher. One of his classmates shot the incident on his mobile which shows the boy threatening the teacher. The video went viral on social media. During the entire incident, officials said the teacher remained calm.

Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha ordered an inquiry led by the revenue divisional officer (RDO), Vaniyambadi, into the incident on Thursday and asked for a report. Accordingly, a team of revenue and school authorities, along with the Madhanur police spoke to students, teachers and the headmaster of the school.

“We have sent a notice through the Parent Teacher Association to the student’s guardian, seeking an explanation. We have also sought an unconditional written apology from the student to the botany teacher,” Inquiry Officer Gayathri Subramani, who is also RDO (Vaniyambadi), told The Hindu.

Officials said the said student was staying at his uncle’s house in Udayarpalayam village. “Considering the future of the student, we sought a written apology from him to the teacher. Such a gesture by the student will also restore confidence among other teachers in the school,” said Mr. Kushwaha.

After the inquiry, Ms. Gayathri, along with the local police, held counselling for students in Class XI and XII in the school.