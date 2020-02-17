Class XII student found dead in school hostel in Uthangarai

A class XII student of Sri Vidya Mandir Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Uthangarai was found dead in her hostel on Monday. The victim, Priyanka, daughter of Thangaraj, an army man from Ginjee in Villupuram, was slated to appear in the forthcoming class XII board exams. Her body was sent to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.
The girl is suspected to have ended her life due to exam-related stress.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at 044-2464 0050 and 104).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.