Class XII student found dead in school hostel in Uthangarai

A class XII student of Sri Vidya Mandir Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Uthangarai was found dead in her hostel on Monday. The victim, Priyanka, daughter of Thangaraj, an army man from Ginjee in Villupuram, was slated to appear in the forthcoming class XII board exams. Her body was sent to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. ​

​The girl is suspected to have ended her life due to exam-related stress. ​

​(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at 044-2464 0050 and 104).