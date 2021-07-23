Class XII provisional marksheets out

Schools say not many students want to opt for the exams

The provisional marksheets for 8.16 lakh Class XII students of the State board schools were made available on Thursday for downloading online by the Directorate of Government Examinations. Some schools called students to the campus in small batches to give them the printouts of the marksheets as well as their transfer certificates.

After the board examinations were cancelled, the State government said 50% weightage would be given to the Class X public examination marks (an average of the top three subjects); 20% to the Class XI public examination theory marks; and 30% to the Class XII practicals/internal assessment marks.

While the Department of School Education has said that students who are not happy with these results can sit for the examinations along with 39,000 private candidates, schools say a majority of the students are not inclined to go for the examinations. The Department has made it clear that the marks scored in the examinations will be final.

College admission

“One parent told us that he was unhappy with his daughter’s marks as she had scored low in Class X, and we have informed him of the option of the examinations. Over 95% of the students seem satisfied with the results, and even those who are considering taking up the examinations have begun to gear up for college admission,” said A. Ramu, State president, Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers Association, of the mood among the students of his school in Namakkal.

G.J. Manohar, correspondent, MCC Higher Secondary School, Chennai, said no student had so far come forward to appear in the examinations. The principal of a private school in the city said all students of his school had done better than they had expected. “Even a few who are mulling over this option [of the examinations] may not go ahead since college admission will begin this month,” he said.

At least 99% of the students of vocational groups were satisfied with their marks, said S.N. Janardhanan, State president, Tamil Nadu Vocational Teachers Kazhagam. “The conduct of the examinations will depend upon the pandemic, and most students want to avoid this uncertainty. Through the last year, students had to prepare on their own since schools were open only for a short while. The results have brought them relief,” he said.