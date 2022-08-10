Tamil Nadu

Class XII girl student, found unconscious in school near Villupuram, dies

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM August 10, 2022 15:51 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 16:00 IST

A Class XII girl student of a government school at Mambalapattu in Villupuram died on Wednesday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to the police, the girl studying was found in unconscious state in the classroom. She was first taken to the Kaanai Primary Health Centre and from there referred to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she died. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050).

