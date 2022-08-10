Class XII girl student, found unconscious in school near Villupuram, dies

August 10, 2022 15:51 IST

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide

A Class XII girl student of a government school at Mambalapattu in Villupuram died on Wednesday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

According to the police, the girl studying was found in unconscious state in the classroom. She was first taken to the Kaanai Primary Health Centre and from there referred to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she died. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050).