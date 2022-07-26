Class XII girl found dead in hostel of government-aided school in Tiruvallur

Police have stepped up security in and around Kilachery; case has been transferred to CB-CID

Police have stepped up security in and around Kilachery; case has been transferred to CB-CID

The body of a Class XII girl was found in the dormitory of a government-aided school's hostel at Kilachery in Tiruvallur district. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, and the case has been turned over to the Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for investigation.

The 17-year-old girl was from Thekkalur village near Arakkonam and her father is a farmer. Preliminary reports said she spoke to her parents and a relative over phone on Sunday. On Monday, she seemed sad and was preparing to go to school from the dormitory, sources recounted. Later, she ended her life, the police said. No suicide note was recovered.

Following information, police personnel from Mappedu rushed to the spot. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) M. Sathya Priya and Tiruvallur District Superintendent of Police P. Cephas Kalyan reached the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry was conducted with her classmates, friends and wardens of the hostel. Her body was recovered in the presence of revenue authorities and sent to the Government General Hospital, Tiruvallur, for a post-mortem.

On hearing the news of the girl’s death, her relatives and other villagers staged a road blockade on Monday in Thekkalur village, alleging that the school management failed to communicate duly to her parents and demande action against whoever was responsible for the death. Tension prevailed and traffic was blocked on Pothathurpet-Tiruttani Road. Revenue and police officials held talks with them and made them disperse.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security in and around the school, in the village and at the government hospital.

Talking to reporters, Ms. Sathya Priya said, “We have registered a First Information Report based on a complaint which said the death of the girl was under suspicious circumstances. Our preliminary investigation revealed that she ended her own life. We have preserved the scene of occurrence as it was. We have conducted preliminary investigations, and the case has been transferred to CB-CID for further investigation.”

Mr. Kalyan appealed to the public and mediapersons not to spread any misinformation. The steps taken by the police and other authorities were duly communicated to the parents of the girl and family members. The post-mortem is being conducted as per the guidelines of the High Court.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)