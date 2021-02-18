Class XII board exams in Tamil Nadu from May 3

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 01:39 IST

There would be a minimum of one day’s break between the exams

The Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday announced that the Class XII board exams for State board students would begin on May 3.

Students will start off with the language paper on May 3, while the chemistry, accountancy and geography exams will be held on the last day of the schedule, May 21.

There will be at least one day’s break between the exams. After the exam on May 11, students will get a five-day break before attempting several papers, including maths, on May 17.

The exams would commence at 10 a.m., and students would be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. They would then write the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

After being shut for nearly 10 months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes X and XII on January 19. Teachers had long been demanding that the government announce the schedule for the board exams.

This year, students taking the board exams would have a reduced syllabus, which was released in January.

The exams for students studying in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are set to begin on May 4. While the CBSE schools have been given the flexibility to conduct practical exams from March 1, the State board schools are yet to get a schedule for the same.