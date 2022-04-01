Class XI, XII students invited for IIT’s B.Sc Data Science course

April 01, 2022 17:38 IST

Those completing Class 11 by May 2022 or currently in Class 12 can apply

Students of Class 11 and 12 can apply for the qualifying process of B.Sc Data Science run by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Applications have been called for the May 2022 term of the programme launched in 2020.

Students completing Class 11 by May 2022 or currently in Class 12 can apply. If they qualify, they can start the course work after completing Class 12. Those eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam can directly join the programme in May 2022. They can do it as a full-time course or as an on-campus degree. The programme is open to working professionals and those taking a career break. The last date to apply is April 20. Candidates may visit the website https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in.

The institute has so far received over 60,000 applications. Over 12,500 students from across the country and abroad have taken the course. They range from 18 to 65 years and come from such backgrounds as commerce; arts; engineering; science; management; medicine; and law. Learners are from 25 countries. The institute provides fee waivers of up to 75%, based on the annual family income, along with additional scholarship through CSR partners.