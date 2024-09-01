GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schoolgirl found dead in Tiruchi after she has noodles

Updated - September 02, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in her house at Keela Ambikapuram in Tiruchi on Sunday (September 1, 2024). According to the police, the girl, a Class XI student in a private school, prepared noodles and had it on Saturday night. She is said to have consumed soft drink before going to bed. Her father, who is a railway employee, had left for work in the night. The girl’s family members found her lying motionless and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Five-year-old girl dies after consuming mango juice in T.N. village; health officials launch door-to-door checks

Police sources said the girl’s family apparently readied to bury the body when information went to the local police. The police sent the body for autopsy to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. The exact cause of the death would be known after obtaining the autopsy report, the sources added. The Ariyamangalam police have registered a case.

