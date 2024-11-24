ADVERTISEMENT

Class XI student among two killed on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway in Vellore

Published - November 24, 2024 09:48 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a standard XI student were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling hit a lorry on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore town on Sunday.

Police said the deceased were identified as Mohammed Talaq (17), a native of Melvisharam town in Ranipet and a first-year college student, and Mohamed Pyas (16), a class XI student from Melvisharam. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo was traveling in the two-wheeler from Melvisharam town to Vellore to meet their friends when Talaq lost control of his two-wheeler and hit a stationed lorry on the highway. In the impact, they were thrown off from their vehicle. Police said that the duo did not wear helmets.

Immediately, other motorists shifted the duo to Government Hospital in Vellore town where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Vellore North police also inspected the spot and regulated the traffic on the highway. A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the lorry driver. A probe is underway.

