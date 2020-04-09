Class X exams unlikely to be cancelled in T.N.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday indicated that the State Board Class X examinations would not be cancelled. “It is the duty of the students to study. Only if they appear in exams, we will know who has excelled. It is not like other classes,” he said adding that the government had decided to promote all students till class IX.

“But, Class 10 is for going to the next stage. It is an important exam. The government is scrutinising the issue,” he said at a press conference in Chennai.

Action against all

On the COVID-19 issue, replying to a query if action would be taken against a group of men from Gujarat, who allegedly visited Tamil Nadu for religious purposes and have since tested positive for the infection, he replied in the affirmative. When pointed out that some States have invoked the provisions of the National Security Act against such persons, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Action would be taken against them under the Indian Penal Code.”

He reiterated his appeal to the people and corporate companies and others to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). “As of now, funds to the tune of ₹101 crore has been received. People could contribute as much as they can, even ₹100. Every single rupee that you send would be used to save the lives of people,” he added.