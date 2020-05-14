Class X Board Exams: Government will issue statement on transportation of students, says Minister

The State government was cognizant of sections of class X students stranded outside their homes due to the absence of transportation and will, on May 19, issue a clear statement on dealing with them, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Erode on Thursday.

The Minister acknowledged that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many students could not return to their home towns and are staying back at their relatives’ houses or in other districts. “The government is considering the issue and after discussions with the Chief Minister, a clear statement will be issued,” he added.

The Minister said the schedule for class X board examinations was released only after considering the welfare of the students and after discussions with experts. In Gujarat and Kerala, answer paper valuations have begun, he said.

The Minister said the Chief Minister had instructed all the Collectors to inspect the examination centres and also to ensure safe transportation of students to the centres and to their houses.