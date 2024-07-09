ADVERTISEMENT

Class of ‘99 in CEG celebrate silver jubilee

Published - July 09, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The batch pledges ₹50 lakh to alumni association

The Hindu Bureau

The class of 1999 of the College of Engineering, Guindy, has pledged ₹50 lakh towards creation of an endowment at their alma mater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alumni celebrated their silver jubilee reunion at the CEG campus in Anna University on Thursday. As many as 250 alumni got together for the event. They also felicitated their teachers. Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj presided over the celebrations. K.S. Easwara Kumar, dean of CEG and M.V. Roopchandar, president of Alumni Association of College of Engineering, also participated.

Nearly 50 professors participated in the event, said S. Mohanraj, an alumnus. “We will for ever be grateful to them for teaching us then and for continuing to inspire us now,” he said, echoing the sentiments of his fellow batchmates. 

The endowment fund that the batch has assured the college will be contributed through the AACEG, which has instituted merit scholarships for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. According to the members, the pledged amount is only an initial contribution. The cheque was presented to the association’s office bearers. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As many as 510 students ( approximately 120 girls and 390 boys) had been enrolled in the batch and around 250 alumni, including 70 women and 180 men, joined in the celebrations, said an alumnus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US