Class of ‘99 in CEG celebrate silver jubilee

The batch pledges ₹50 lakh to alumni association

Published - July 09, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The class of 1999 of the College of Engineering, Guindy, has pledged ₹50 lakh towards creation of an endowment at their alma mater.

The alumni celebrated their silver jubilee reunion at the CEG campus in Anna University on Thursday. As many as 250 alumni got together for the event. They also felicitated their teachers. Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj presided over the celebrations. K.S. Easwara Kumar, dean of CEG and M.V. Roopchandar, president of Alumni Association of College of Engineering, also participated.

Nearly 50 professors participated in the event, said S. Mohanraj, an alumnus. “We will for ever be grateful to them for teaching us then and for continuing to inspire us now,” he said, echoing the sentiments of his fellow batchmates. 

The endowment fund that the batch has assured the college will be contributed through the AACEG, which has instituted merit scholarships for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. According to the members, the pledged amount is only an initial contribution. The cheque was presented to the association’s office bearers. 

As many as 510 students ( approximately 120 girls and 390 boys) had been enrolled in the batch and around 250 alumni, including 70 women and 180 men, joined in the celebrations, said an alumnus.

