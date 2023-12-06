HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Class IX student killed in a road accident near Tirupattur town

December 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old Class IX student was crushed to death after a private school bus ran over him on Tirupattur-Pudupettai main road on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as P. Diwakar, a resident of Bharathidasan Nagar near Tirupattur town. Along with his friend S. Ajay,18, Diwakar, who was a pillion rider, was on his way to the local market to buy vegetables. Ajay lost control of the two-wheeler which skidded on the stretch.

In the impact, Diwakar fell from the bike and went under the front wheel of a private school bus, which was coming in the opposite direction. Diwakar died on the spot while his friend sustained minor injuries. Initial inquiry revealed that Diwakar often visits his grandmother and stays there for a few days before he returns to his house, which was also located in the adjacent locality. He was the youngest among two sons of K. Prabhakaran, an autorickshaw driver.

Based on alert, Tirupattur taluk police rushed to the spot. The body of the student was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirupattur town for post-mortem. Later, the police arrested Mohammed Samiullah, 49, the school bus driver. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.