Class IX student drowns in irrigation tank near Walajah in Ranipet

June 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - RANIPET

Victim, along with her friend, had gone to take bath in the tank at Musiri village

The Hindu Bureau

R. Monika, 13, who drowned in the tank. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Class IX student drowned in the irrigation tank at Musiri village near Walajah town on Thursday.

The police said R. Monika, 13, went to take a bath in the irrigation tank with her friend, K. Selvarani, 9, around 12.30 p.m. After a long time, they did not return home. Along with neighbours, R. Pachaammal, 35, Monika’s mother, searched the girls in the village and found their dresses on the bund of the tank, which is around 25 feet deep.

Immediately, they alerted Kaveripakkam police and fire fighters from Walajah. Fire fighters rescued Selvarani and Monika was in an unconscious condition. Both were rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah where doctors declared Monika dead on arrival. After initial treatment, Selvarani was shifted to Vellore Medical College Hospital. A case has been filed. 

Initial inquiry revealed the tank has been maintained by the Water Resources Department. Monika was the younger daughter of Pachaammal, who lost her husband a decade ago, the police said.

