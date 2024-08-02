Class IX boy attacked with knife at school in Tirunelveli

A Class IX boy was attacked with knife by his classmate in their classroom at Kendriya Vidayala in Vijayanarayam in Tirunelveli district on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Splashing of water by the victim over a petty quarrel in the classroom on Thursday had angered the other boy to attack him, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Nanguneri), V. Prassanakumar.

The injured boy has been rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College hospital with cut injuries on his scalp. He needs to get suture for the cut wound and his health condition is stable, said the police.

The police said that the assault had happened between two periods and the teacher was not present then.

Vijayanarayanam police are investigating.

