Tamil Nadu

Class IV student electrocuted in Nilgiris

A boy was electrocuted after he caught hold of a power line running above a building he had climbed to retrieve a ball in Devala on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as V. Hariharan, 9, a Class IV student, studying at the Panchayat Union Primary School. He had gone to retrieve a ball from the top of a building near the school and reportedly touched a power line.

His body has been taken to the Gudalur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The incident occurred at around 2.30 p.m, the police officials said.

Dec 17, 2019

