Class 5 student injured as school van overturns in Tirupattur 

A class 5 student of a private school was injured after the van he was travelling in overturned on the Jolarpet-Puthukovil Main Road at Chinnamotur village near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur on Friday (November 15, 2024). Nine other students in the van escaped unhurt.

The police said that the school van, which was also carrying a teacher, was proceeding to the school at Chinnamotur village on a wet stretch, maintained by the State Highways Department, after picking up students from neighbouring villages like Ammaiappanagar, Chandrapuram, Mandalavadi, and Oddapatti, which come under the Jolarpet panchayat union.

In a bid to avoid hitting a dog on the road, the driver of the van D. Vallavan, 45, a native of Tirupattur, swerved the vehicle and lost control of the wheel. The van slipped off the road and overturned in an open grazing area nearby. The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m.

In the impact, S. Tharaun, a class 5 student, was injured. When the students raised an alarm, passersby rescued them and rushed them to the government hospital in Jolarpet town.

All the students were discharged after they were treated as outpatients. A case was registered by the Jolarpet Police and a probe is underway.