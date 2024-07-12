Class 3 student electrocuted in Ranipet

A Class 3 student was electrocuted after he accidentally touched a rod lying on a snapped live wire near his house near Thimiri in Ranipet on Friday.

The police said the student was identified as R. Muthu, 8, one of the two children of agricultural labourer S. Raja, 36. While playing near his house, Muthu touched the rod, and was thrown away in the impact. Raja and his relatives rushed him to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arcot where he was declared brought dead.

The Thimiri police registered a case. Arcot, Thimiri, Ranipet, and surrounding areas received heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, in the past few days. The live wire might have snapped in the strong winds, the police said.