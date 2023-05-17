HamberMenu
Class 12 topper of Corporation school topper admitted to Ethiraj College for Women  

Gayathri scored 529 out of 600 marks in the board examination and wants to become a Chartered Accountant. She has chosen B. Com (General) stream in the college

May 17, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Gayathri, third from left, receives admission letter from V.M. Muralidharan, chairman of Ethiraj College Trust, in Chennai on Wednesday.

N. Gayathri, third from left, receives admission letter from V.M. Muralidharan, chairman of Ethiraj College Trust, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

N. Gayathri, who was among the toppers of Class 12 students of Chennai Corporation schools, has been admitted to Ethiraj College for Women. 

A resident of Vyasarpadi, Gayathri has been admitted in the B. Com (General stream) in the day shift. She had scored 592/600 in the recent examinations and wants to become a Chartered Accountant. She completed Class 12 from Chennai School on Madhavaram High Road in Perambur.

The girl’s achievement had prompted V.M. Muralidharan, Chairman of Ethiraj College Trust, to offer her a seat in a course of her choice.

On Wednesday, Gayathri reached the college with her parents, N. Neelakandan and N. Lakshmi, where Mr. Muralidharan handed over the admission letter to her.

Mr. Muralidharan had earlier assured her full scholarship during her college education.

