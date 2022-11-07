Class 12 State board exams to commence from March 13, 2023 in Tamil Nadu

Class 11 students will have exams beginning from March 14, and the board exams for class 10 students will begin on April 6, T.N. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 16:06 IST

Practical exams for senior students will begin in February, the Minister said. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Public exams for 8.8 lakh students of class 12 in State Board Schools will begin on March 13 2023, and end on April 3, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department announced on Monday. 

Releasing the exam schedule for students of State Board Schools, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the exams for class 11 students will begin on March 14 and end on April 5. For class 10 students, the exams will begin on April 6 and end on April 20.

A total of 8.5 lakh students will be taking up the class 11 exams and around 10 lakh students will be taking up the exams in class 10. 

Each exam will be for three hours and will begin from 10 a.m. Students will get fifteen minutes to read the question paper, and will then write the exam from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

 “Practical exams for senior students will commence from February onwards and go on till early March,” Mr Anbil Mahesh said. Addressing mediapersons, the School Education Minister asked students to take up the exams with confidence and do away with exam fear.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Education Department had announced a reduction of syllabus during the last two academic years. Mr Anbil Mahesh said that this year, there was no reduction of syllabus, and that in districts where there had been holidays due to the rains, the Chief Educational Officers there were asked to work with schools and ensure that they are able to compensate for classes missed by the students. 

