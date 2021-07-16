Class 12 results for TN State Board students on July 19

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 16:58 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations has said that students will receive an SMS with their results and can also check their results online

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that students of class 12 in Tamil Nadu State Board schools will be getting their final results on July 19 at 11 a.m.

The students were supposed to take up the board exams earlier this year, which were then subsequently cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

The DGE has said that students will receive an SMS with their results and can also check their results online. The results can be accessed online at http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in.

Following the cancellation of the board exams, the Tamil Nadu government had set up an expert committee to recommend how the results for these students could be calculated. It decided that 50% weightage would be given to the class 10 public exam marks (average of the top three subjects); 20% to the class 11 public exam theory marks; and 30% to the class 12 practicals/internal marks for both practical and non-practical subject groups.

The School Education Department has also said that students who are not satisfied with the results will be given the option to take up the board exams, which will be conducted when the situation is conducive for the same. The marks scored in that exam will be treated as final.

The State Board class 12 students in Tamil Nadu will be the first to get their final results this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education had said that it would announce the results by July 31.

From 11 a.m. on July 22, students can download their marksheets from www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in , the DGE has said.