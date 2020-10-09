Class 12 original mark certificates distribution from October 14

For students who have cleared all the subjects in the class 11 and 12 board exams alone, two separate original mark certificates for each class will be issued

The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the distribution of original mark certificates (marksheets) for students of Class 12 (Plus Two) who took up the exams in March 2020 will begin from October 14.

For students who have cleared all the subjects in the class 11 and 12 board exams alone, two separate original mark certificates for each class will be issued. The mark certificates will be out of 600 marks each, as per the new system.

Students who have not cleared papers in either the class 11 or class 12 exams, will be given a joint statement of marks. The DGE said that only when the students clear all the subjects in both classes will they be issued separate statements of marks.

School students can receive the marksheet through the schools they studied in and private candidates can get the original mark certificates from the exam centres they took up the public exams at.

In schools where the marksheet distribution will take place, parents and students are expected to compulsorily wear face masks as well as strictly follow physical distancing norms.