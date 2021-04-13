Class 12 exam postponed

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 00:58 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday announced that the language exam for Class 12 students of the State Board would be postponed from May 3 to May 31.

Students were scheduled to begin their board exams on May 3 with the language paper. As counting of votes polled for the Assembly election will take place on May 2, a decision was made to postpone it, a statement from C. Usharani, Director of Government Examinations, said.

Students will now begin their exams on May 5 with the English paper. All other exams will be held as per schedule, the statement said. Detailed SoPs for the conduct of the exams will be announced shortly, the DGE said.

