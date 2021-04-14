Class 12 CBSE board exams postponed, focus to shift to entrance exams

CHENNAI

14 April 2021 17:20 IST

School heads say the focus will now shift to preparing for competitive and entrance exams

Class 12 CBSE school students will now have to wait for at least one-and-a-half months until the start of June when the CBSE review meeting will happen, to find out when they can take up their board exams which have been postponed.

The CBSE announced the postponement of the class 12 exams on Wednesday and said that a decision on this would be taken after a review on June 1, owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

“Students who have gone through online classes from the start of the year were now taking up the last rounds of revision exams before their board exams in May. They were fairly well prepared and confident about the exams and since they now have some more extra time, the focus will shift to preparing for competitive and entrance exams,” said Ashok Shankar, general secretary, CBSE Schools Management Association.

For class 12 and 10 students, it has been an uncertain year as they only got back to school after a gap of 10 months in January. P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram said that it was going to be challenging for teachers and schools to keep students motivated over the next month as they were all mentally ready and prepared to take up the exams from May 4.

For class 10 students this year, the board has said that they will prepare a criteria based on which the results can be announced since their board exams have been cancelled. “While students have been given the option to take up the exam if they are not satisfied with the results announced based on their performance through the year, the board should consider awarding students of class 10 grades instead of marks this year,” said C. Satish, director, Paavai Group of institutions.

Students of classes 12 are continuing to attend classes in several schools across the State as schools have been shut only for class 9 to 11. It now remains to be seen if in the wake of the COVID-19 cases increasing in many districts, a decision will be taken to stop physical classes for them as well. For State Board students, the class 10 board exams have already been cancelled and class 12 students are scheduled to begin their exams from May 5.