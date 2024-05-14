ADVERTISEMENT

Class 11 State board exam results | T.N. records 91.17% pass rate, Coimbatore district takes top spot

Updated - May 14, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 01:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

This year’s pass rate is higher than last year’s 90.93%; Erode and Tiruppur districts took the second and third spots in the State

Meghna M.

Students display their their class 11 board exam results on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Coimbatore district | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The results of Class 11 State Board public exams were declared on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with 91.17% of the 8.1 lakh students clearing the exams, an increase from last year. In 2023, of the 7.7 lakh students who wrote the exams, 90.93% had passed.

Coimbatore district topped the list this year, with a 96.02 pass percentage while Erode took the second spot at 95.56 and Tiruppur came in third, with 95.23. Girls, again, have outperformed boys at 94.69% while boys had a pass rate of 87.26%. Over 4.2 lakh girls and 3.8 lakh boys wrote the exam this year.

Private schools outperformed other schools with a 98.09% pass percentage. As many as 8,418 students scored centums in the exam, with computer science seeing the highest number of centums at 3432.

As many as 7,504 disabled students cleared the exams of the total 8,221 who took them. A total of 187 prison inmates wrote the exams and 170 of them cleared them.

