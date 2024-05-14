Class 11 State board exam results | T.N. records 91.17% pass rate, Coimbatore district takes top spot

The results of Class 11 State Board public exams were declared on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, with 91.17% of the 8.1 lakh students clearing the exams, an increase from last year. In 2023, of the 7.7 lakh students who wrote the exams, 90.93% had passed.

Coimbatore district topped the list this year, with a 96.02 pass percentage while Erode took the second spot at 95.56 and Tiruppur came in third, with 95.23. Girls, again, have outperformed boys at 94.69% while boys had a pass rate of 87.26%. Over 4.2 lakh girls and 3.8 lakh boys wrote the exam this year.

Private schools outperformed other schools with a 98.09% pass percentage. As many as 8,418 students scored centums in the exam, with computer science seeing the highest number of centums at 3432.

As many as 7,504 disabled students cleared the exams of the total 8,221 who took them. A total of 187 prison inmates wrote the exams and 170 of them cleared them.

