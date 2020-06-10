Class 11 exam paper evaluation continues, government order issued for exam cancellation

CHENNAI

10 June 2020 15:17 IST

While evaluation of the class 12 public exam answer scripts has been completed, Director of School Education S. Kannappan said that the evaluation of the class 11 exam answer scripts was expected to finish by next week

While the pending class 11 (plus 1) public exam, which was scheduled to be held later this month, has been cancelled by the State government, evaluation work for the answer scripts of the other subjects are continuing across the State.

Around 43,000 teachers from across the State had been deployed for evaluation work for the higher secondary public exams in Tamil Nadu.

“Many districts completed the plus two evaluation and began evaluation of the plus one papers a few days ago. All necessary precautions including physical distancing are followed at the evaluation centres,” he said.

The Directorate of Government Exams is however, yet to take a decision on when the class 12 exam results is to be announced. Class 11 students will get to know the marks for the four exams they wrote as well.

Government order issued

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement on the cancellation of the class 10 public exams, a government order to this effect has been issued as well.

Dheeraj Kumar, Secretary of School Education said in the order that the class 10 public exams as well as the pending class 11 exam stood cancelled. All students have been declared as having passed.