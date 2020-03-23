Class 11, 12 exams to go on as scheduled

Amidst confusion over their possible postponement due to COVID-19, the School Education Department on Sunday clarified that the Plus One and Plus Two examinations will continue as per schedule.

Plus One students have two examinations, on March 23 (Monday) and March 26 (Thursday). Plus Two students have one examination left on March 24 (Tuesday).

The State government has postponed the Class 10 public examinations, scheduled to commence on March 27. The Central Board of Secondary Education and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations had announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled till March 31.

Questioning whether the government was disregarding the COVID-19 threat, DMK president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin criticised the continuance of Plus One and Plus Two exams as per schedule. Pointing out that educational institutions run by the Central government have postponed all examinations, he urged the State government not to risk the safety of children and postpone the exams.