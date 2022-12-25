ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 students of 2021 from T.N. State Board exempted from uploading marks to apply for JEE

December 25, 2022 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The JEE (Mains) is the qualifying exam for admission to National Institutes of Technology and central institutions. The JEE (Advanced), which in turn, is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology. 

The Hindu Bureau

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has exempted Tamil Nadu State Board students from providing details of their class 10 scores while applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) which is supposed to be held next year. 

The students appearing for the JEE in 2023 are those who graduated from class 10 in 2021. However, that year, the students from the State Board did not take their annual exams due to COVID-19 lockdown. The State government, later, declared that all students had passed. Hence, no mark sheet was issued to the students.

However, as per the JEE rules, students require their class 10 marksheet in order to be eligible to apply. The School Education director had written to the NTA on December 22 to exempt the State Board students from this requirement.

The NTA’s senior director exams Sadhana Parashar has said in the notification that “while filling the online application form for JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 when a candidate (class 10 graduate) selects passing year as 2021 with school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination, the result mode will be disabled and the associated fields for marks/grades will be invisible. ”

The same rule would apply for candidates who had already applied as well, the notification read.

