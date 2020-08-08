Class 10 results to be out on Monday

The Class 10 results will be announced at 9.30 a.m. on Monday, the Director of Government Examinations said.
Students can see their results by visiting www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, or www.dge2.nic.in and providing their registration number and date of birth. Results will also be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers submitted by students to their schools.
Revaluation
As the public examinations for Class 10 this year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Education Department had already made it clear that all the students will be promoted and their marks will be based on their attendance and marks secured in half-yearly and quarterly examinations.
As the marks were calculated at the school-level, students having concerns over their marks this year can submit an application through their school headmasters to www.dge.tn.gov.in from August 17 to 25. The results of the revaluation will be conveyed to the students through their headmasters.
Students can collect their temporary marksheets from their headmasters from August 17 to 21.
