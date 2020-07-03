Class 10 marksheet prep from next week

A majority of schools from Chennai, Chengalpettu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts are expected to start submitting answer scripts, attendance records and other necessary documents of students for the preparation of Class 10 marksheets from next week, once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“We will begin submitting the students’ answer scripts and their attendance records once we are able to get to school. Both attendance and mark records have already been entered, through the year, on the EMIS portal, and the data just needs to be verified,” said a government school headmaster.

In other districts, both government and private schools are in the process of submitting student attendance records and marks from their quarterly and half-yearly exams. The Directorate of Government Examinations has sent circulars with formats as well as necessary top-sheets that need to be affixed on the answer scripts that are being submitted.

Following the cancellation of the Class 10 public exams, the State government had announced that marksheets would be prepared, taking into consideration half-yearly and quarterly marks and attendance records of students. Several teachers’ associations have, however, appealed to the School Education Department that a grading system be used, instead of mentioning marks on the final marksheet.

“A grading system will ensure that there is some sort of moderation. There is generally a marked improvement in a student’s performance in the board exams when compared to the quarterly and half-yearly exams, and we feel that mentioning their grades will be more appropriate,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.