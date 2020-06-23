Class 10 marks verification camp begins in Salem

A verification camp to check marks of Class 10 students according to guidelines issued by the State government began here on Monday.
Teams appointed
According to officials from School Education Department, a camp has been set up at each of the five education districts.
Teams have been appointed in accordance with number of schools in each district.
Progress reports
T. Ganesh Moorthy, Chief Education Officer, said that in terms of education districts, 23 teams had been deployed in Salem, eight in Sankagiri, six in Mettur, eight in Attur and 12 teams in Salem rural.
Each team included two teachers and an administrative staff and they would verify consolidated marks register and progress reports of students.
The attendance particulars of students had been collected earlier, Mr. Ganesh Moorthy added.
An explanation would be sought from schools which could not produce the answer scripts. The calculation of marks would happen later.
Class 11 students
According to officials, in Class 10, over 45,000 students are studying in the district in 532 schools here. Marks of about 36,000 Class 11 students would also be verified.
