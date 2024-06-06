ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 girl dies in wall collapse near Tiruvannamalai

Published - June 06, 2024 10:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Susi

A Class 10 student died after the wall of her mud house caved in on her near Kalasapakkam town, Tiruvannamalai, following the heavy rain on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as M. Susi, 15.

She was picking wooden sticks outside her house when its side wall collapsed on her. She was alone at home as her parents, N. Munusamy, 42, and M. Devi, both agricultural labourers, had gone for work.

Neighbours and other residents rushed her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Kalasapakkam town, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US