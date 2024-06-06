GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Class 10 girl dies in wall collapse near Tiruvannamalai

Published - June 06, 2024 10:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Susi

M. Susi

A Class 10 student died after the wall of her mud house caved in on her near Kalasapakkam town, Tiruvannamalai, following the heavy rain on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as M. Susi, 15.

She was picking wooden sticks outside her house when its side wall collapsed on her. She was alone at home as her parents, N. Munusamy, 42, and M. Devi, both agricultural labourers, had gone for work.

Neighbours and other residents rushed her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Kalasapakkam town, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

A case has been registered.

