Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu rescheduled, to be held from June 15 to June 25

CHENNAI

19 May 2020 12:59 IST

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said that since the COVID-19 lockdown has now been extended to May 31, the exams have been postponed

The Class 10 exams have been rescheduled and will be held from June 15 to June 25, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan announced on Tuesday.

The exams were supposed to be held from June 1 to June 12, and had sparked concerns among students and teachers with many questioning the need to hold the exams early in June when the status of the COVID-19 lockdown had been unclear.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Education Minister had met with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and discussed the feasibility of conducting the exams from June 1. “Since the lockdown has now been extended till May 31, we have postponed the conduct of the exams from June 1 to June 15. Further instructions regarding the same will be announced within the next few days,” Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

When asked about the arrangements that will be made in containment zones for students to take up the exams, he said that steps will be taken based on the status of these areas after around 10 days as there is a likelihood that there might be changes.

While there had been over 3,000 exam centres initially for students, the Minister said that not more than 10 students will take up the exams in one class and that 12,690 centres have been earmarked for this year. “There are chances that students might take up the exams in the schools the study in,” he said.

As per the revised schedule, students will take up the language paper on June 15, English paper on June 17, Maths paper on June 19, optional language paper on June 20, science paper on June 22 and social science paper on June 24. The vocational subject exam will be held on June 25.