Class 10 board exam results declared in T.N., marginal improvement in pass percentage

May 19, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 9.14 lakh candidates wrote the exams earlier this year; 91.39% passed, up from last year’s 90.07%; Perambalur district topped the State, followed by Sivaganga and Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Students congratulate each other after checking their class 10 board exam results at the Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Friday | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Class X students from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 91.39% in the SSLC public examinations, the results for which were declared on Friday. This is a marginal increase from last year’s 90.07% pass percentage.

Over 9.14 lakh candidates wrote the exams earlier this year, and 94.66% of girls cleared it, and outperformed boys by 6.50%. 

In Tamil Nadu, Perambalur district came out on top with 97.67% of students there clearing the exams. Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts came second and third, with pass percentages of 97.53% and 96.22% respectively.

Across the State, 1,026 government schools had all students clearing the exams. While there were no centums in language, 3,649 students secured centums in mathematics and 3,584 students scored centums in science. 

Besides, 89.77% of students with disabilities cleared the exams, and 42.42% of candidates from prisons also passed.

Students can check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in 

