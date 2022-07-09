Clarify on the status of ordinance to ban online games: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

July 09, 2022 16:23 IST

Despite Stalin’s assurance, action has not been taken, he says

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the government to clarify on the status of ordinance to ban online games.

In a statement, he pointed out that it had been 12 days since the expert committee, which looked into the adverse effects of online gaming, submitted its report and there was news that the Cabinet had discussed it and given a nod for the ordinance.

However, Dr. Ramadoss said there had been no update since then and the State government was silent on the issue.

“If online games are not banned immediately they would result in big social and economic disaster. If the ordinance is not yet prepared, the Cabinet should meet immediately and give clearance for it and send it for Governor’s nod,” he said.

He pointed out that the number of people losing their lives due to online games had been on the rise and it was disappointing that the ordinance had not yet been implemented, despite assurance from the Chief Minister.

Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that earlier there where only suicides reported due to online gaming, but now murders had increased. Meanwhile, he started his campaign of meeting people in every village from Tiruvallur district as a part of PMK’s 2.0 strategy. He hoisted the party’s flag in more than 20 places.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)