Clarify DMK’s stand on Chennai-Salem highway project, Panneerselvam asks Stalin

January 05, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday accused the ruling party [the DMK] for its “double standards” on the Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project.

In a statement, he recalled how the DMK had opposed the project virulently while the party was in the Opposition. However, Public Works and Highways Minister E.V. Velu, during his recent visit to New Delhi, had favoured the project and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was maintaining “silence” on his Minister’s observation.

Mr. Panneerselvam wanted Mr. Stalin, also the DMK president, to clarify the party’s stand on the project.

