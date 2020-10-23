Claims on dinosaur eggs to be verified

PERAMBALUR

23 October 2020 04:25 IST

Perambalur residents unearthed 25 egg-shaped objects from an irrigation tank

With some residents creating a flutter, claiming to have unearthed dinosaur egg fossils in an irrigation tank in Kunnam in the district, Collector V. Santha on Thursday said that she would seek expert opinion on the same from the Geological Survey of India.

Several images of large spherical objects, which some people claimed were dinosaur eggs, were shared on social media on Thursday. At least 25 such egg-shaped balls were found on the bed of the Kunnam tank.

The locals alerted revenue officials, who inspected the spot. “There are at least 25 such balls, each weighing at least 200 kg. We were unable to relocate them immediately,” said A. Chinnadurai, Kunnam Tahsildar. The matter has been reported to the District Collector.

The Collector told The Hindu that officials of the Geological Survey of India would be apprised of the finds. “We can move them to an appropriate location for safekeeping, if necessary,” she said.

L. Thyagarajan, former principal and history professor, Government Arts College, Ariyalur, said that only a study of the layering inside the objects would indicate whether they are fossilised dinosaur eggs.