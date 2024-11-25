ADVERTISEMENT

Claims of professional tax levied on handloom units untrue, says R. Gandhi

Published - November 25, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi on Sunday said that neither was an announcement made nor a government order issued to bring handloom weaving units under the ambit of professional tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he dismissed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claims of professional tax being levied on handloom units as untrue.

A communication from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, dated November 6, instructed local body authorities to identify commercial and residential users by comparing with the list of electricity connection details from the Electricity Board. However, no professional tax per square foot has been fixed, he added.

Highlighting a slew of schemes, he said that since the DMK government came to power, it was focusing on the welfare of the weavers and condemned Mr. Palaniswami for making “baseless and politically motivated” statements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Palaniswami should refrain from making such remarks, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US