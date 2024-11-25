Claims of professional tax levied on handloom units untrue, says R. Gandhi

Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi on Sunday said that neither was an announcement made nor a government order issued to bring handloom weaving units under the ambit of professional tax.

In a statement, he dismissed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claims of professional tax being levied on handloom units as untrue.

A communication from the Directorate of Municipal Administration, dated November 6, instructed local body authorities to identify commercial and residential users by comparing with the list of electricity connection details from the Electricity Board. However, no professional tax per square foot has been fixed, he added.

Highlighting a slew of schemes, he said that since the DMK government came to power, it was focusing on the welfare of the weavers and condemned Mr. Palaniswami for making “baseless and politically motivated” statements.

Mr. Palaniswami should refrain from making such remarks, Mr. Gandhi said.

