‘Claims of 33% rise in cement prices false’

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday said claims that cement prices had gone up by 33% were false, and it had gone up by 4.7%, when compared with March. He said the State was taking measures to bring it down.

He said due to the shortage of coal, an increase in the cost of importing and and transporting it, on October 6, cement was sold at ₹470-₹490 a bag, and due to the State’s intervention, it is now being sold at ₹440-450 a bag. When compared with prices in March, it is a 4.7% increase, and claims that it has gone up by 33% are false, he said.