Tamil Nadu

Claims emerge of attempted auction of Panchayat post in Arasalur village

Villagers dispersed after police arrived

Allegations have emerged of an attempt to auction a panchayat ward member’s post in Arasalur village near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district on Monday night.

A group of residents of the village had allegedly held a meeting and discussed the possibility of fielding a unanimous candidate for the village panchayat ward 4. A few elders, who took part in the meeting, reportedly proposed an individual’s name for the post, if he agreed to pay ₹1 lakh towards maintenance of a village temple.

However, some of the youngsters strongly opposed the move, leading to heated exchanges among the participants.

The police and block development officials rushed to the spot based on information provided by a youth, who advocated the need for healthy competition in the election. On seeing the police, the villagers dispersed from the spot without taking a decision. Collector S. Sivarasu said he had instructed the officials to verify the complaint.

Instructions had been given to the officials to ensure that the elections were held in a free and fair manner, he added.

