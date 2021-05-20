C.K. Kumaravel quits Makkal Needhi Maiam

CHENNAI

Businessman C.K. Kumaravel on Thursday announced that he was quitting the Makkal Needhi Maiam.

In his letter to party chief Kamal Haasan, Mr. Kumaravel alleged that the wrong guidance given to Mr. Haasan by his political advisers was the reason for MNM’s poor performance in the recent assembly elections. Their narrow focus of just winning in one seat [Coimbatore South], had rattled the expectations and confidence the public had in MNM, he said.

“I quit the party in 2019 and re-joined with the hope that only MNM can bring change. That expectation was also among the public,” Mr. Kumaravel said.

The party’s chances were bright after Mr Haasan's campaign in November and December, when the torchlight symbol was assigned, as well as after actor Rajinikanth announced his decision not to enter politics, he added. However, we have lost our opportunity. We should have sat in the Opposition, but we were not able to win even one seat, Mr. Kumaravel said.

“Already people who have quit the party have highlighted the reasons for our defeat and you will know there is truth to it and I don’t want to add more,” Mr. Kumaravel said in his letter.

“I am angered by the fact that we have been reduced to those reading history, instead of creating history,” he noted. “I want to travel in the path of secular, democratic politics instead of single personality based politics,” Mr. Kumaravel said, while resigning from the party’s primary membership.